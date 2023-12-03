HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A fountain in Henderson has gone through many changes during its time, but despite the changes it still looks the same as it always has.

According to information displayed near the fountain, “The ‘new’ Central Park Fountain, installed in July 2003, is a faithful reproduction of the fountain that stood on this site from 1892 to 1963. Originally costing $3,000, the first fountain quickly became a treasured landmark in downtown Henderson. Fountain parts started coming loose in the 1920’s, no doubt caused in part by the fountain operating and then freezing during cold weather. The partially disassembled and vandalized fountain was finally removed in 1963. Several unsuccessful efforts were mounted in intervening decades to bring back the fountain. The dream was finally realized in 2003, coming about as a part of the larger revitalization of Henderson’s downtown.”

A plaque on the fountain gives the dedication date as July 25, 2003. The plaque says the fountain was funded by the city of Henderson, the Renaissance Kentucky Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the Henderson Tourism Commission, the park is touted as the oldest municipal park west of the Allegheny Mountains. In addition to the fountain, the tourism commission says the “storybook park” has a playground, a gazebo, well-lit paths and mature trees.

According to materials from the Henderson County Public Library, the park was once known as Transylvania Park before eventually becoming known as Central Park. The park was said to be a gift from the Transylvania Company of North Carolina.

There is some confusion over when the original fountain was built. A plaque near the current fountain says the original fountain was built in 1892, but material from the Henderson Public Library says the original fountain was built in France in 1893 out of iron and pot metal. That version of the fountain contained goldfish, but it gradually crumbled until only the pool remained. Documents indicate that after years of deterioration and vandalism, it was eventually dismantled and its figures stored away to prevent further vandalism. There was an effort to restore the fountain, but materials show it was cheaper to build a new fountain than to restore the old one. In August 1963, a woman identified as W.C. Cooper led a campaign to restore or make a replica of the old fountain, unfortunately she soon learned the statue of a woman atop the fountain had vanished, and the campaign died.

According to documents, in May 1976, funds were secured from the downtown sidewalk renovation program. The city and private donors also contributed funds to the project. On July 2, 1976, water was turned on in the new fountain that replaced the original fountain. The 1976 version of the fountain was constructed of bronze and marble and was designed by Bethel Architects of Henderson. However, this new fountain operated poorly and, within a few years, fell into disuse.

Materials show in 1990 there was another fountain put in place of the 1976 structure. The 1990 fountain was created by Alcan Aluminum and Industrial Contractors, Inc., and donated by the former. The fountain from the 1990’s didn’t last long. By 2003 yet another fountain was built in the park.

The current iteration of the fountain is the one from 2003. Documents say the cast iron and aluminum fountain is 26 feet tall, was recreated by Robinson Iron in the early 2000s, and was temporarily dismantled in late July 2021 so it could be repaired by that same company. Materials say there were leaks caused by internal corrosion from chlorine over the years, so modifications were made so the fountain would run with lesser amounts of chlorine. It came back later that year.

The fountain is located in Central Park, which has an address of 10 South Main Street in Henderson.

