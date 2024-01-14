ISLAND, Ky. (WEHT) – A bridge in Island means so much to locals that it has an annual festival.

According to local sources, the bridge was built in 1872 and is referred to as the Historic Island Wooden Bridge. It is located in the 1872 Historic Wooden Bridge Park. The bridge is currently used as a place for events, and it even has an annual festival.

(Courtesy: Kentucky Tourism)

(Courtesy: Kentucky Tourism)



According to locals, the bridge was originally located on Main Street in Island and crossed the former Owensboro to Nashville Railroad (O&N Railroad). The railroad started cutting service from Owensboro to Moorman, Kentucky in the mid-80’s and discontinued the line in the late 90’s. The bridge was disassembled piece by piece and stored for two years until being reassembled by the former Island Heritage Council Association in 2001, one block from the bridge’s original location. It now sits within Wooden Bridge Park.

Local materials indicate the bridge was built when the railroad came through Island, and was among the last of the “old landmarks” of the town. Local materials say discussion on replacing the bridge began in the early 1980s, and efforts were made by some to save the structure. Some members of an organization attempting to save the structure wanted it to remain at its original site and be turned into a walking bridge, but those efforts were not successful.

Local sources say maintenance and safety were the biggest reasons for replacing the structure. Officials told locals while the floor of the bridge was in good condition, the “timber parts” were rotting and major repairs would have been needed. As a result, the bridge was torn down in April 1997, only to be relocated and rebuilt in a park in the early 2000s. This park became the 1872 Historic Wooden Bridge Park.

People can find the park the bridge is located at on 1st Street and Kirtley Avenue, in Island, Kentucky.

This is the twentieth of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about some roadside attractions in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Last week’s installment can be found here.