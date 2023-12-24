HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Santa Claus statue has been standing outside a museum for nearly 90 years.

A Santa Claus statue is outside the Santa Claus Museum. The statue sits on a hill overlooking the property and is lit up at night. One inscription along the base reads, “Dedicated to the children of the world in memory of an undying love.” Other inscriptions along the base of the foundation include: “Honour thy Father and thy Mother that thy Cup of Life may be Overflowing with Happiness;” “Life hath Given thee Nothing more Sweet than the Patter of Feet Across thy Floor” and “There is Nothing so Universal as the Spirit of Santa Claus.”

According to Pat Koch, founder of the Santa Claus Museum, the statue was dedicated in 1935. She says the statue is made out of concrete and granite, and is 22 feet tall. The statue was part of a place called Santa Claus Park. A man named Carl Barrett donated the statue “for the good of the kids.”

Meanwhile, another man by the name of Milton Harris opened the Candy Castle just down the road. According to Koch, the two men had property issues and Santa Claus Park fell into disrepair for many years. Koch says that her family had to redo the inscription on the statue at one point due to the fact the foundation was crumbling. She notes the statue gets cleaned every year.

Koch says people can take pictures near the statue, but they are not to climb on it due to safety concerns. She notes the statue is also 88 years old and is beautiful.

The statue can be found near 69 State Road 245 in Santa Claus.

