HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There’s a tank outside of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2714 in Gibson County.

The tank is painted with a camouflage pattern and has “VFW Post 2714” on the side. It can be found in front of the VFW post, which is also known as the South Gibson VFW Post 2714. According to the Evansville Wartime Museum, it is an M60 Patton main battle tank.

According to the First Division Museum, the M60 Patton main battle tank entered service in 1960 to counter the new Soviet tanks found to have superior firepower to the M48 series of tanks then serving in Europe. The M60 provided better firepower, armor protection and cruising range. It also had a coincidental range finder and an integrated fire control system, making its firepower quicker and more accurate. The M60 was used by the 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor, 1st Infantry Division. The total number of these tanks produced is 2,205.

Jim Pfeiffer of South Gibson VFW Post 2714, who drove a tank during the Vietnam War, says the tank was built sometime between 1959 to 1962. A previous Post Commander requested this tank from the Federal government. One of the requirements the government had was a two-feet pad of concrete upon which the tank would sit. The tank came to the post in the late 90’s. Pfieffer says he is certain the tank served overseas, but he is not sure where.

The Post is located on 7164 US Hwy 41 South, in Fort Branch, where people can find the tank.

