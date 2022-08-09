EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side.

The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for.

“Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer struck a communications line and is partially blocking the roadway, please avoid the area,” tweeted out @VandSheriff Tuesday afternoon.

The last update the sheriff’s office gave was at 1:31 p.m.