Roadwork scheduled on Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced crews will be working on the southbound side of the Blue Bridge over the Ohio River in Owensboro Friday.

Drivers can expect crews on-site between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Work on the northbound side of the bridge has already been completed, though the work comes a day after roadwork on the Twin Bridges in Henderson caused delays and headaches for drivers Thursday.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)

