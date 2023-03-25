HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Some lucky fans got the opportunity to meet actor Rob Schneider ahead of his comedy show in Evansville this weekend.

Schneider, who many recognize from his work in comedies and Saturday Night Live, made a stop in Newburgh at Nellie’s Restaurant to get a bite to eat. Saturday afternoon, the restaurant shared photos of their staff meeting the Hollywood star.

“Look who had lunch at Nellies!! Thank Rob Schneider for making our day ” Nellie’s posted on Facebook after the surprise.

Rob Schneider is bringing his comedy tour to Evansville tonight at the Old National Events Plaza. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.