Robards man drowns in Arkansas

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (WEHT)- Officials in Arkansas say Robards man Donald Bullock, 83, died after drowning in the Little Red River.

The coroner says Bullock was fishing with another person when he was thrown from the boat. Bullock was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

