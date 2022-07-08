EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) In Evansville, police are investigating a recent robbery at a computer store last weekend.

They’re looking for two suspects who robbed the Computers Plus store just off of North Burkhardt.

Managers at Computers Plus in Evansville say they had several thousand dollars worth of items stolen from their store over the 4th of July weekend, just several weeks after they were robbed a previous time.

“Pretty much anything they could get their hands on in about 45 seconds,” said G.M. Justin Parrish.

Surveillance video from the store shows two people breaking in through the front door, using a heavy object then grabbing $15,000 to $20.000 worth of stuff off the displays inside.

“It took away, pretty much, all of our demo computers off of two whole counters,” said Parrish.

The suspects put some of the stolen items in sacks and tried to run off while holding others. Parrish says the recent theft happened about two months after a similar one, with a similar value amount taken. He adds there’s a chance it was done by the same people.

“It was very shocking. I know it happened on a day where we were off on holidays, so we came back that

Tuesday, picked up the pieces. it’s business as usual now, thankfully, but we were very, very surprised that it happened again, and in such a manner,” he said.

Parrish says the store was able to replace at least some of the items and are working on others. He adds people should look out for anyone that may try to sell items that could have taken from their store in either incident.

Parrish also says they have increased security measures since they were robbed the first time and plan to add more in the future.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2022)