Robbery suspects make first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The two suspects facing charges in connection to a series of robberies in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties over the weekend made an appearance in US District Court in Evansville Tuesday.

Davontai Jones-Robinson, 23, and Trinity Ramon Taylor, 26 are facing federal charges in connection to the robberies at gas stations in Evansville and Elberfeld.

Both are due back in court Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)