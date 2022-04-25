HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials from Ellis Park have confirmed that local celebrity Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died.

According to DRF, “Cowboy” Jones died of an esophageal tumor, and was in hospice in Henderson. DRF says that he won races for sixty years and was well-known at Ellis Park.

According to DRF, Jones was a perennial leading rider in the 1960s and early 1970s at Ellis and the old Miles Park in Louisville. Even in his later years, after suffering several riding-related injuries that would have led others to retire, he was still exercising horses and riding an occasional race, DRF notes.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.