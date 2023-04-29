HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Rockport Police say a group of boys broke into and stole items from cars Saturday morning.

A resident told police that three juvenile-aged boys wearing black hoodies were trying to steal things from inside his car before they ran off. We’re told this happened between 3:10 and 3:15 a.m. at Main Street and Greenwood this morning.

Officials say two other thefts happened at Main Street and Lincoln as well as Madison and N 10th Street near an apartment complex.

The Rockport Police Department is asking all residents and business owners to review video cameras and let them know if you have anything that could help them in this investigation.

“This is also a friendly reminder to make sure your vehicle is locked and that you remove all important items such as wallets, phones, iPads, money, medicines, and firearms,” posted the police department on social media.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Captain Jake Philipps with the Rockport Police Department at 812-649-2242.