Rockport native appears on The Bachelorette

(WEHT) — If you’ve been watching Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette on ABC 25, you may have seen a Rockport native being one of the men to compete for Clare’s heart.

Blake Monar is a graduate of South Spencer High School. His sister sent in his application for the show, and he was chosen. One day before filming was set to start, the pandemic put production on hold.

The cast had already been released, and even though Monar knew Crawley’s name, he didn’t look her up on social media before meeting her.

“I made a conscious effort not to know anything about her. I don’t want people to try to figure out who I am on the internet, so I tried to give her the same courtesy,” Monar said.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin) Photos courtesy ABC

Once production resumed, Monar and the other contestants got their chance to find love. Contestants are only allowed to bring two suitcases, and cell phones aren’t allowed.

“When you get out of the limo, you just black out. It’s kinda like, everything stops, whatever you rehearsed goes out the window,” Monar said. “I walked into the resort after my meeting with Clare and I had no idea what I said. I had to watch the first episode to even remember what words came out of my mouth.”

Monar says he didn’t get a lot of time with Crawley, though, because he wasn’t chosen for the group dates.

“I kinda left there with no emotion simply because I didn’t know this lady, she didn’t know me … you see on the episodes she kinda had her mind made up. I’m not gonna chase down a girl who didn’t invite me on any of the group dates,” Monar said. “I was kinda sitting there like if I go, I go.”

Monar says during his time on the show, the other contestants quickly developed a sense of camaraderie, as they were all going through the same thing. Monar says there is a group of other men from the show he wants to visit and thinks he’ll talk to for decades to come.

Monar now owns his own business, Statum Style, and lives in Phoenix, Arizona. He says he has no hard feelings for Crawley, who left early on in the season after falling for and getting engaged to contestant Dale Moss.

Monar says going on the show was out of his comfort zone and he would have never imagined doing it, but now he has a story to tell his future children.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)