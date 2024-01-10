HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Rockport Police Department is now hiring full-time and reserve officers.

Anyone interested in working as a police officer in Rockport can apply by February 1 at 426 Main Street. The following requirements are listed for potential hires:

Must be at least 21-years-old and hold a valid driver’s license.

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Applicants must not have any felony convictions or convictions for serious misdemeanors

Applicants must be able to work long hours in all weather conditions.

Applicants must meat the requirements for the physical fitness test as laid out by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Standards, which can be found online here.

Officials say lateral transfers are welcome if applicants supply a copy of a Tier 1 completion packet.