Rockport Police receive donation for new K-9 police dogs

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Rockport City Police Department has a little extra to be thankful for this year! They say they received a $7,500 donation to go towards their K-9 Unit.

The donation is said to have come through AKC Reunite’s “Adopt a K-9 Cop” program, which helps police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs.

“K-9 units are such an invaluable resource for police departments throughout this country,” said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. “The more than $150,000 donated through the Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program will help these departments acquire new police dogs, contributing to increased safety in their communities.”

A total of ten states were nominated to receive various amounts through the program. Officials say 70 “Adopt a K-9 Cop” grants have been awarded since its inception.