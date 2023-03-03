IRVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say one person is dead after a semi-truck struck a passenger car Thursday night near Irvington, Kentucky.

Officers believe the driver of the semi, a 39-year-old man from Rockport, Indiana, was heading east on US 60 when he crossed over the centerline. The truck driver allegedly tried to swerve back to avoid crashing, but hit a Honda with the driver side rear of his truck.

Police say the driver of the Honda, later identified as 21-year-old Jacob Gardner of Irvington, was heading westbound when the accident happened.

The Breckinridge County Coroner pronounced Gardner dead at the scene. Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating the crash.