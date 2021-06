HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A rollover accident in Henderson County Saturday led to one person being arrested.

Deputies were sent to the 6000 block of Zion Larue Road just after 11 p.m.

Deputies said a white Ford Escape was on its side in a ditch and three people were inside.

Deputies said marijuana was visible through the windsheild.

The driver, Cameron Davis, was arrested. Deputies said he admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

He was charged with a DUI and possession of marijuana.