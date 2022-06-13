HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after they crashed their vehicle along a Henderson County highway Saturday evening.

On June 11, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a wreck on Highway 1078 near Spottsville around 5:41 p.m.

According to a deputy report, the vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Reed resident left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Deaconess Henderson for their injuries.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by the Spottsville Volunteer Fire Department and Baskett Volunteer Fire Department.