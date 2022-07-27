EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has received a $100,000 gift from Warehouse Services, Inc., to establish a scholarship endowment named for its President, Barry Cox, for students enrolled in the College’s Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

A news release says eligibility for the Warehouse Services Inc. Barry Cox Scholarship Endowment includes:

Full-time USI undergraduate students must be enrolled in the Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.

Student recipients must be in good academic standing at USI when the scholarship is both awarded and received.

Second preference will be given to full-time USI undergraduate students majoring in management.

“I am truly grateful to Warehouse Services, Inc. and its President, Mr. Barry Cox, for this generous support of students seeking the new Supply Chain Management Certificate,” says Dr. Abbas Foroughi, Chair of Management and Information Sciences. “Warehouse Services’ strong interest in the certificate underscores how much regional companies value the establishment of this new program. I would also like to thank the Supply Chain Management Committee and other management faculty at USI for their hard work and support in creating this timely certificate.”

“Mr. Cox has been a generous friend of the University for many years, and he truly values USI’s economic impact on this region and beyond,” says David Bower, Vice President for Development. “The number of USI alumni employed by Warehouse Services underscores that trust in the students we are educating.”

For more information on the Supply Chain Management Certificate, visit this website.