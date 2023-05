HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Subaru of America and Romain Subaru presented a $12,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville on April 20 as part of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event.

From November 17, 2022 through January 2, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from Subaru of America.

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville provides a variety of services, including programs for young people in the community.