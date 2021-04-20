Romain Subaru shares the love with Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tri-state drivers shared the love and helped Romain Subaru give back to the Boys and Girls Club.

From mid-November to January 4, customers who bought a new Subaru were able to pick from a list of charities to receive a $250 donation. After a big success with its Share the Love program, the dealership was able to choose its own hometown charity.

And it says the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville definitely deserves it.

It may be the seventh year of the Share the Love program in Evansville, but nationwide Subaru of America says it’s close to reaching its goal of donating more than $140 million since it began the program 13 years ago.

