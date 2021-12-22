ROMP 2022 lineup announced! Here’s who’s coming to The Bluegrass State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — 19 years and counting, ROMP Festival will once again make its return to Owensboro next year. The summer bluegrass and roots festival comes back June 22 – 25 at Kentucky’s Yellow Creek Park.

This year’s lineup boasts talented acts such as Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band and Rhiannon Giddens. Although 11 performances have been set for the festival, officials say more names will be added to the lineup soon.

Other acts include We Banjo 3, The Gibson Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The East Nash Grass, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road and the Kentucky BlueGrass AllStars.

Along with bringing bluegrass music to the Tri-State, ROMP Festival offers instrument workshops, organic and farm-to-table food vendors, craft vendors featuring Kentucky Proud products, art installations and professionally-led children’s activities.

Tickets are on sale now at rompfest.com.