Romp Fest ready to return this week

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Romp Fest is set to return on Wednesday after being canceled in 2020.

Yellow Creek Park has transformed into the festival grounds for the next four days. People travel from all over the country to camp out in Owensboro. There are some new acts and festival favorites for this 18th year.

To enter the festival, everyone must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours. Officials say they’ve increased the field space so that people can distance while enjoying the music.