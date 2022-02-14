OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – For four days in Owensboro, there will be music.

At Yellow Creek Park, alongside music, there will be camping, food trucks, arts, and crafts. From June 22 through 25, ROMP 2022’s initial lineup has been announced, with more artists likely on the way:

Punch Brothers

The Del McCoury Band

Rhiannon Giddens

Tommy Emmanuel

We Banjo 3

The Gibson Brothers

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

The Po’Ramblin’ Boys

East Nash Grass

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road

To get involved, people can volunteer, become a vendor, or join the street team. College students working toward a degree in bluegrass music can get a free ticket and serve as a ROMP Jambassador. Four-day tickets are available at $180, and VIP tickets are available for $430. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at this website.