OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – For four days in Owensboro, there will be music.
At Yellow Creek Park, alongside music, there will be camping, food trucks, arts, and crafts. From June 22 through 25, ROMP 2022’s initial lineup has been announced, with more artists likely on the way:
- Punch Brothers
- The Del McCoury Band
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Tommy Emmanuel
- We Banjo 3
- The Gibson Brothers
- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
- The Po’Ramblin’ Boys
- East Nash Grass
- Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road
To get involved, people can volunteer, become a vendor, or join the street team. College students working toward a degree in bluegrass music can get a free ticket and serve as a ROMP Jambassador. Four-day tickets are available at $180, and VIP tickets are available for $430. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at this website.