OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday, March 27 before midnight will be the best time to buy those ROMP Festival tickets if you haven’t done so! ROMP officials say 4-Day tickets, single day tickets and camping passes are on sale at discounted prices until the price increase comes back into effect.

Headliners for ROMP 2022 include the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Rhiannon Giddens, Tommy Emmanuel, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and We Banjo 3.

Officials say attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam throughout the weekend, as well as dance the night away at the late night stage, featuring nationally acclaimed acts in the park’s rustic Pioneer Village.

Children 12 & under are free. To learn more about the festival and purchase tickets, visit rompfest.com.