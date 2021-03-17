ROMP Festival dates announced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — ROMP Festival 2021 is officially on the calendar in Yellow Creek Park.

The festival announced this year’s event will take place September 15-18.

Organizers say they’ve talked to the regional health director and looked at state and CDC guidelines, and will continue to seek guidance to make any health and safety modifications.

Ticket buyers who chose to roll over their 2020 purchase to 2021 don’t need to do anything; previous ticket purchases apply to this year’s festival.

Artist lineup and ticket information will be announced soon.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021).