ROMP moves festival to 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Organizers with ROMP in Owensboro have decided to cancel the event in 2020. The musical festival will be moved to June of 2021.

Overnight Tuesday, the festival posted on its website and social media pages that ROMP is rescheduled for June 23-26, 2021.

For ticket holders, the festival will allow tickets to be transferred to 2021.

Another option is to donate a portion or the entire ticket to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum which produces the festival.

Refunds will also be given.

The festival will take place in a way online. A week long celebration will begin in a few weeks on June 22nd featuring video and image highlights from past festivals dating back to the first ROMP in 2004.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)