HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley is hosting its second annual ‘Pappy for a Purpose’ raffle. Tickets are now on sale in support of the charity’s programs and mission.

Pappy for a Purpose is a raffle for a chance to win a full flight of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve bourbon collection valued at of $18,000. Many consider the flight to be priceless because it has become highly collectable. The flight includes the following:

Pappy Van Winkle 23 year

Pappy Van Winkle 20 year

Pappy Van Winkle 15 year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year

Second place prize is a W.L. Weller 4 Bottle Collection. Third place wins a Blanton’s 3 Bottle Collection, and fourth place winners will receive a Heaven Hill Distillery 5 Bottle Collection.

Tickets are $100 each and only 2,023 tickets are available for purchase. The winner will be announced during a Facebook Live event at 2 p.m. (central time) on October 15, 2023 to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974 in Philadelphia. Any person 21 years of age or older residing in the United States where the raffle is not prohibited may purchase a ticket.

Tickets are available at Ronald McDonald House Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at any Evansville German American Bank branch, and at Cigar! Cigar! during normal business hours.