Roof goes up on new home for Madisonville veteran

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville veteran and his family are getting a new roof over their heads.

Contractors installed a roof today for a Habitat for Humanity house on East Noel Avenue.

Shingle by shingle, the roof was placed on the house that was built brick by brick.

“We probably do around 500 a year, that’s just at my branch. Company wide, we’re doing thousands of roofs a year,” said Brandy Cook of Best Choice Roofing.

For these Best Choice Roofing workers, it’s their first time putting up a roof for a veteran and his family.

“It’s really heartwarming to know that people would consider us, our family, to put all their hands to the plow to assist us,” said Jermonte Rushing, whose family will move into the home once it’s built. He spent seven years in the Air Force, serving in California, Korea and other places, before moving to Madisonville with his family three years ago. He applied for a new habitat house after talking with friends.

“They mentioned Habitat and all the good they were doing in the neighborhood, and the local area and they said, ‘Maybe you should go and apply for one,'” he recalled.

The roof is installed as part of Owens Corning’s National Roof Deployment Project. and of the new Habitat for Humanity house.

“They made a big sacrifice in helping their country, you know. Mr. Rushing, his service, but his family sacrificed as well, him being deployed and being away from his family,” said Cook. It goes up just months after rushing’s daughter, Allison, was born prematurely, and who is still in the hospital.

“She is doing wonderful. She is growing, she is thriving. She was born one pound three ounces and now she is two pounds five ounces,” said Rushing.

Habitat officials say the house could be done as soon as this Friday, and the Rushings look forward to when they, and their newest addition, can see their new home.

“She’s going to love it. She’s going to come to a brand new home that no one has ever lived in,” said Rushing, when asked how he thinks Allison will like it.

(This story was originally published on May 18, 2021)