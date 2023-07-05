HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland announced the promotion of Roosevelt Jones to an assistant coach for the Purple Aces for the 2023-24 season.

“One of the toughest things to do in life and especially as a college basketball coach is to embrace all aspects of the job. Often times, coaches’ complete tasks that are explained as “other duties assigned” and many of those tasks are not glamorous. I was told prior to knowing Rose better that he is the ultimate teammate and I now know why after working with him,” Ragland exclaimed. “Winners, win and do so because of their willingness to sacrifice for those around them. Roosevelt is a student of the game of basketball. He understands the game, studies the game and can apply it to the court allowing student athletes to be the best version of themselves. Roosevelt will focus more on the recruiting of student athletes, on court instruction of our current roster, and assisting with the offensive game plan.”

Jones previously worked as the Director of Men’s Basketball Operations at UE. Before joining the Aces program, Jones was an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis. Jones also had a record-breaking career at Butler University that saw him rank first in starts, 4th in assists, 5th in rebounds, 8th in steals and 11th in points. He went on to play professionally for two years with the Canton Charge.

During his first season at UE, officials say Jones excelled in assisting the program in multiple facets from travel to coaching.