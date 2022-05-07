MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mount Carmel will host Wabash Roots’N’Que (RNQ) on June 18 with Darla Groff Flannery opening the festival on the Harris Insurance Pavilion. Flannery will perform at 10 a.m. and will kick off 12 hours of American Roots Music with Nashville artist Mel Tillis Jr. to close the festival at 8:30 p.m.

Flannery is a lifelong resident of Wabash County and was the winner of the 2019 RNQ Emerging Artist competition. She grew up in Lancaster, Ill. and her performance will include Christian, Country and Pop music.

There will many other events besides stage performances at RNQ. The Wabash County Museum will host activities indoors. RNQ’s Backyard BBQ competition, “Smoke on the Wabash” will provide the aromas for those attending along with a chance for cash prizes and trophies for the competitors.

Several food trucks and craft vendors will be on the street throughout the day. Applications for vendors and BBQ teams are available at rootsnque.com.

“It’s going to be a fun day on Market Street in Mt. Carmel!” according to RNQ Chairman Dennis Stroughmatt,“so be sure and bring your lawn chairs, blankets & sunglasses!”

There will be free Parking (in the area of 4th and Market Street surrounding the event), free admission and free entertainment. More information about Wabash Roots’N’Que can be found at rootsnque.com or on Facebook.