HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Rotaract Club of Evansville is inviting the public to join them for their annual Fiesta Night on June 16.

Each year, the fundraiser provides money to a different non-profit. Bradley Colvert, the President of Rotaract, joined Gretchen Ross and Joe Bird on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Rotaract Club Fiesta Night will be held at the Children’s Museum of Evansville from 6 to 10 p.m.. Tickets cost $20.