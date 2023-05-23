HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Rotary Club of Evansville is now accepting nominations for their 20 under 40 award program for 2023.

Officials with the club say Individuals who are younger than 40 years old and have exhibited leadership qualities and characteristics are eligible for nomination.

Individuals may submit nominations on the Rotary Club of Evansville’s website via www.evansvillerotary.com.

Nominators will describe the nominee’s positive impact on the community plus their community involvement. The deadline is Tuesday, June 20 at 5 p.m.

Officials also say the Class of 2023 will consist of 20 individuals from various backgrounds and professions in the area. Recipients and their guests will be honored at an evening awards dinner on Tuesday, September 26 at Bally’s Evansville.

“The 20 under 40 program, now in its 13th year, is the most distinct honor for young leaders in our community. We look forward to celebrating the 2023 recipients for their leadership and contributions to the greater Evansville region.”