Rotary Club of Henderson names 2020 Hometown Hero

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 Annual State of the City Luncheon in Henderson, it did not cancel the Hometown Hero award.

Awarded annually, the Hometown Hero awarded is presented by the Rotary Club of Henderson to a Hendersonian whose “outstanding service and commitment to the Community elevate them from citizen to ‘hero.'”

This year’s award was awarded Friday morning to longtime WSON news director Bill Starks, also known as Bill Stephens on air. For over 30 years, Starks has hosted the daily Henderson Report and a community topics show Speak Up.

“Bill is probably responsible for raising hundreds of thousand of dollars for our community’s non profits and agencies through his promotion and support of fundraisers through his daily community affairs program – Speak Up. Henderson has come to rely on Bill as the Voice of Henderson. He is truly deserving of being name Rotary’s Hometown Hero,” Dawn Kelsey, Rotary Club of Henderson President

The award was presented to Starks by Rotary President Dawn Kelsey and past President Mark Chumbler on Friday during Speak Up.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

