Rotary Club of Jasper announces vehicle donation

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The keys to two new all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were presented by the Rotary Club of Jasper to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at a ceremony Thursday night.

One of the new ATVs will be dedicated for educational purposes while the other will be used for patrol, including responding to natural disasters and searching for lost people.

The DNR and the Rotary Club of Jasper have partnered together for the last three years.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

