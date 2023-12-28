HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Schnucks and the Salvation Army have announced the completion of this year’s “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

Over the course of 15 days, customers had the chance to donate by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar at local Schnucks stores. All of the money from those donations is going to the Salvation Army.

Customer donations added up to $212,281, and Schnucks contributed $17,719. With donations from both Schnucks and their customers combined, the campaign raised a total of $230,000.