VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Ryan Fritchley will be a recognizable face in the county for the next year as she reigns over the Vanderburgh County 4-H County Fairgrounds.

Fritchley was crowned last night, but her duties did not begin until early Tuesday morning.

“We started going to goat shows, horse shows, and we’ve gone to rabbit shows,” she says.

Her reign as queen began in the Livestock Barn, which is the same area where she used to show her own horses.

“I grew up at the fair,” she says.

Fritchley says she always looked up to the queen growing up, took pictures with her, and watched her at livestock shows.

“And now I get to do that with so many little girls,” she says.

Fritchley says the title runs in the family. Seven years ago, Fritchley’s sister was crowned fair queen.

“I guess you could say that I am following in her footsteps,” Fritchley says.

Fritchley’s schedule changes on a daily basis. As part of Senior Citizen’s Day, Fritchley and her court served over 100 senior citizens and posed for pictures.

The queen and her royal court also decorate their carriage, which is a golf cart to ride from place to place at the fairgrounds.

When driving around, taking pictures, and waving to members, Fritchley says she reflects on her own experiences as a 4-H member.

“4-H helped me grow into the leader I am today. So being able to give back and be an ambassador is awesome. My favorite part is being a role model to the little girls and being able to light up their faces,” Fritchley says.