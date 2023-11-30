HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise. The latest CDC numbers show that cases are increasing in Kentucky and Illinois, but Indiana is seeing a decline after a peak in early November.

However, officials with Ascension St. Vincent say they have seen a significant rise in cases in Evansville. Doctors at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville also say that 36 percent of children tested for RSV are positive for the illness, which causes infections in the respiratory system.

Doctors are saying that RSV cases are spiking later than normal this year and recommend parents keep a close eye on their children if they’re sick. Doctor Mark Brockman, a pediatrician with Norton Children’s Hospital, says the best way for parents to detect a possible RSV infection is to watch their breathing pattern.

“Are they breathing faster? Are they using their belly? In really severe cases, children may even be grunting or using a nasal flaring…where their noses are trying to get more air in,” says Dr. Brockman.

Parents are advised to contact their doctor as soon as these symptoms appear in their children.