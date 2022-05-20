EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The young adults group at the Evansville First Seventh-day Adventist Church will be hosting a rummage sale and bake sale on May 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The sale will take place in the Community Center at 41 W. Campground Rd.

All proceeds from the sale will go to those in need in Ukraine. The church has already sent over $19,000.00 to Ukraine for humanitarian efforts.

Levi Pemberton is in charge and can be reached at (812) 573 – 3910 or Pastor Kamil Metz at (517) 582-0768.