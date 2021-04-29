No dog, no problem! You can rent a pup for the Run for the Noses fundraiser at Evansville dog park

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Woodmere Dog Park is hosting their first Run for The Noses event for charity. The 1 or 2K run/walk is designed for the family and their canines.

The race will be held on the State Hospital grounds and will start at 9 a.m. this Saturday. Rental pups will be available through the Vanderburgh County Humane Society for a $25 donation.

Owner and doggie costumes are encouraged with prizes awarded by guest judges. All proceeds from this event will go towards the building of the Woodmere Dog Park, to be located on the State Hospital ground and opening near the end of summer.