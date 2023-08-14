HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – RuPaul’s 12th annual Night of the Living Drag Tour will make a stop at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville this year.

According to a release, the show will offer “spine-chilling and goose-bump-giving” performances by some of the world’s most famous queens including Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous. The show will also be hosted by Yvie Oddly as Rod Serling.

The Night of the Living Drag Tour will take the stage at Old National Events Plaza on October 10 at 8 p.m.. Tickets are available through the Old National Events Plaza or TicketMaster.