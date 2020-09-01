RWE no longer pursuing wind farm project in Posey, Gibson County

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A company that was looking to put wind farms in Posey and Gibson Counties now say the projects are dead.

Eyewitness News spoke with a representative of RWE who said zoning ordinances recently set in each county are too restrictive to make the project financially feasible.

RWE had leased 30,000 acres of land in the area to place wind turbines

Posey County Commissioners confirm that solar companies have interest in putting solar farms on some of the land that was earmarked for the wind farms.

(This story was originally published on September 1, 2020)