HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multi-grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has announced a 22 date solo tour across theaters in the United States in September and November of 2023, including a stop at Evansville’s Victory Theatre.

The concert in Evansville is scheduled for September 5, and will kick off Adams’ return to American theaters with his band “The Cardinals”. Officials say the concerts on this tour will feature a unique setlist curated only hours before each set with covers appropriate to each city and venue.

Tickets will be offered to Adams’ fan base on May 31 before becoming available to the public on June 2. Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.