SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Sacramento Waterworks has lifted the boiled water advisory for parts of McLean County.

They say the advisory affected residents beginning at Dollar Store-12100 Highway 81 South to the Muhlenberg County Line including side roads.

Areas included Coffman Schoolhouse road, Craig Lane, City Lane, Hudson Loop, Green Acre and Darby Lane. The utility company had previously said to boil water for at least three minutes before use.