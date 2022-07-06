EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the heat wave continues in the Tri-State, the need to be indoors grows.

Some people may not have the option of turning on the air conditioning so cooling stations are opening up across the Tri-State.

The All Saints Parish at Saint Anthony’s Church has opened their doors welcoming anyone to go inside and cool off. The church is serving lemonade and showing several movies.

“The people in their 70s and 80s, I mean like me I’m 67 but I can’t take this heat no more,” said Evansville resident Allen Smith. “People don’t realize how much it drains your body. You can tell it’s cooler down here. Just come here. If you’re homeless, it doesn’t matter. You just should come here.”

Saint Anthony’s Church is open this week, July 5 through 8 from noon until 5 p.m.