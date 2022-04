EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Viewers of the “Impractical Jokers” would hope that the following announcement is a laughing matter but it is of a serious nature.

Victory Theatre announced that Sal Vulcano of the reality TV show “Impractical Jokers” had to postpone his show Saturday night. Vulcano tested positive for COVID.

The show has been rescheduled for November 19. All tickets will be honored for the new date.