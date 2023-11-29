EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It could be the end of an era for one Evansville restaurant. After 96 years, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q is being sold. That sale is pending, meaning the days are numbered for the local favorite that’s been serving meals since 1927.

According to a property listing, a sale is pending on the Wolf’s property. Listed at a price just shy of $1 million, the potential buyer or a possible closing date have not been disclosed. The listing says some kitchen equipment will remain but most will be sold individually. The listing also says the property can be used for an events space with a full kitchen or catering service.

Several customers enjoyed what could be their final meals at Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, including long-time patron Charles Wolfinger, who has developed a close relationship with the restaurant’s owners over the years.

“It’s not like going to a restaurant in Evansville,” says Wolfinger. “You’re going to sit down with friends and it’s just been a good experience over the years. It’s going to be a place that, you’re not going to be able to find another Wolf’s Bar-B-Q anywhere.”

Wolfinger says he plans on visiting Wolf’s as long as they remain open. Eyewitness News reached out to the restaurant, and they say they do not know how much longer Wolf’s will remain open.