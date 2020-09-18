Salvation Army announces Christmas assistance program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Salvation Army announced it will offer a Christmas assistance program for Tri-Staters in need this holiday season.

People with last names starting with the letter A through those with a last name starting with the letter J can apply for assistance October 12 through October 16. People with last names starting with the letter K through those with the letter S can apply October 19 through October 23 and people with last names starting with the letter T through the rest of the alphabet can apply between October 26 and 28. October 29 will be open to everyone, regardless of what letter their last name starts with.

Application appointments will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1040 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville. Applicants will need to bring pay stubs, recent electric, water, or other utility bills, Social Security cards (for everyone in the household), a Picture ID or Driver’s License, copy of lease, benefit statements if receiving SSI/SSD, Social Security, SNAP, and /or TANF, any other bills and or income.

First-time applicants can fill out an online application prior to their appointment. Anyone with questions should call Jada with the Salvation Army at 812-422-4673.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: