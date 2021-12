EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army will be handing out toys and food to over 900 families and 3,000 children through its Toy Town program on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say they are seeing about 25 families every 15 minutes. They also say they are so thankful for all the volunteers who help out because without them, the program wouldn’t be possible.

The Salvation Army will continue to hand out gifts and food to families at the old West Side Walmart in Evansville on Tuesday.