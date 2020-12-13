Salvation Army climbs roof to raise money

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Salvation Army bell ringers are a common sight across the country and the Tri-State during the holiday season but Salvation Army volunteers in Henderson took their efforts a step further Saturday.

Salvation Army captain Crystal Carringer climbed to the roof of their office on Washington St. at 8:00 a.m. Saturday as part of a fundraising drive to raise $12,000. For Carringer, giving back with the Salvation Army is a personal mission. Carringer says that as a child, the Salvation Army and the Angel Tree program helped make sure she had what she needed during the holiday season.

Carringer’s husband and fellow Salvation Army captain, Benny Carringer, says they wanted to get noticed during a very hectic year.

It was pretty much thought about: how could we get out there, get recognized especially during a crazy time, this pandemic, and what better way than 12-12-20 to raise $12,000 in 12 hours so that was what we threw out there and we just took off and ran with it. We’ve been blessed beyond all measures Benny Carringer

Carringer adds that they received a good response from the community throughout the day both from in-person contactless donations in cash and checks and online. While Crytal Carringer was prepared to stay on the roof for 12 hours, the Salvation Army met their goal by 2:00 p.m. and Carringer came down around 2:30.

